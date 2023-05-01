Man sentenced to 4 years in connection to 2022 Hillsdale County shooting

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man will spend a minimum of four years behind bars for killing Tasha Cole in August 2022.

Jonathan Navarre Ressler faced three charges in connection to Cole’s death including open murder, but has accepted a plea deal by entering a no-contest plea.

In 2022, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Ressler’s sentencing was held Monday morning at the First Circuit Court in Hillsdale County.

