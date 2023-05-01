Local organization hosts 5K for infertility awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday dozens of people walked in support of women with infertility.

Walkers gathered at Sharp Park in Lansing for the Baby Steps for Hope 5K. The One Wish Foundation hosted the event.

Their main goal is to have grants go towards fertility treatment or adoption due to infertility. The organization also provides support groups for general infertility, men and infertility, and pregnancy loss.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 individuals are impacted by fertility.

Jessica Walter started the organization in 2022 after experiencing infertility firsthand.

“I personally have been impacted by infertility. My second son was via IVF at the fertility center so it’s surreal that there are sponsors and they’re here at the walk with us. So, it kind of came back full circle,” said Walter.

She says most of everyone who participated in the 5K has been impacted by infertility or pregnancy loss. Walter hopes the more we talk about it, the more people will become aware of the issue.

“If someone hasn’t been impacted by infertility there’s a lot of things people can unintentionally say that can really hurt, and so I just think it is a great way to make everyone aware of it like this is something that a lot of people experience and it’s really hard and we can all band together and just be more cognizant of that is better for all,” said Walter.

This year is the 2nd year for the 5K. Walter says this year was double the turnout as the year prior. She believes this race will result in two new grants to help people impacted by infertility.

