Capital Region International Airport conducting fire training exercise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Region International Airport (LAN) will conduct a live fire training exercise Monday.

On May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the live fire training involves a propane field aircraft simulator with classroom instruction by Aircraft Rescue Firefighting (ARFF) for firefighters to train in a “safe, realistic and environmentally friendly manner.”

Aircraft rescue firefighters are required to do the training at least once a year per Federal Aviation Regulations.

LAN Public Safety Department said the training would not affect normal airport operations and passenger access to the terminal.

The training consists of an aircraft burn simulator that crews will use to extinguish a live fire in various situations.

“Please note, live fire training generates a significant amount of smoke as propane is burned for the simulations,” said LAN Public Safety Department.

Lansing Fire Department, DeWitt Township Fire Department and DeWitt Area Fire Department will also participate in the event.

