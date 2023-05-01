Junior League of Lansing raises funds for the community

By DeAnna Giles
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Junior League of Lansing hosted Sunday their Brunch and Walk with Me 5K at Lake Lansing. This is to help raise funds for the community.

The Junior League of Lansing is a women service organization whose goal is to advance women’s leadership by making a community impact and volunteering.

The walk or run was meant to help raise money for scholarships. Proceeds also go towards financial resources for community organizations that focus on food, shelter and access to necessities.

Originally, the event started small with lunches and this run was a way to expand their efforts. And it’s a way for women to stay healthy.

“I think for health purposes. I think people right now are looking for a reason to be out in the community and be together after the last few years,” said Rebecca Kosta.

Rebecca Kosta is the co-chair of the Junior League of Lansing. She’s thankful for everyone who volunteered and joined the 5K.

“Good job to the runners today were so proud of everyone who showed up today,” said Kosta.

Last year, the Junior League raised over $28,000 for organizations and community projects. Women enjoyed brunch at the Mayfair Bar following the 5K.

