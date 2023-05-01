Jackson church discusses cash bail reform in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Jackson County church was raising awareness for the Michigan cash bail system.

The Unitarian Universalist Church of East Liberty held a special service Sunday morning in support of cash bail reform efforts. More than 8,000 per day is the number of people being held in Michigan jails, waiting for their court dates. It is one of many statistics activists like Jennifer teed shared with the church. She said it is the harsh reality of the cash bail system for people going through it.

“A number of people spoke to me after today’s service, too, saying exactly that,” said Teed. “I never knew. I never knew about this, I never knew it was a problem.”

During her presentation, Teed shared stories of people who were forced to spend a long time incarcerated because they couldn’t post bail. She says cash bail keeps people from their families, jobs, and freedom before they even step foot in the courtroom.

She said it is mostly people of color who feel the impact.

“So the people who are impacted by it are the people living in poverty, who are often Black and brown folks, as well, who just don’t have access to the wealth that majority of white people do in our country,” said Teed.

Michael Bernstein is a third-generation east liberty member. He said it is not the first time the church has heard from a local activist, but it is the first he’s heard of cash bail.

“I was mainly surprised that, if you didn’t have the money, they would just keep you in there until you were able to get your court appearance in front of the jury,” said Bernstein.

Bernstein said volunteerism is a pillar of the east liberty congregation. He said cash bail reform might become part of that effort in the future.

Cash bail reform has already taken hold at other jails across the nation and Michigan could be next.

