High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital, officials said.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENEY, Wash. (Gray News) – A 16-year-old high school student in Washington state died after a freak accident happened in gym class on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Cheney Public Schools Superintendent Ben Ferney told KREM that sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney High School and later died at the hospital.

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM that Bahme fell into a goal post while running and was impaled through the eye.

First responders arrived within a minute and rushed Bahme to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, where he later died.

Officials did not provide further details about the accident.

Bahme’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. The page said any leftover funds will be donated to a youth fishing program in Bahme’s memory, whose nickname was “fish pockets.”

School officials said counselors are available to students and staff during this difficult time.

Cheney High School is hosting a candlelight vigil for Bahme on Monday night, according to a school Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old

Latest News

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month
Josue, left, and Nathan Barcenas play outside their home as law enforcement continues to...
Few leads, false alarm as search for Texas gunman drags on
East Lansing’s 1st Law Day celebration highlights civics, civility, and collaboration
East Lansing’s 1st Law Day celebration highlights civics, civility, and collaboration