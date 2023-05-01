Gov. Whitmer signs legislation expanding absentee voting for overseas service members

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday expanding the acceptance of absentee voter ballots from military and overseas voters.

The new legislation passed on May 1, Senate Bill 259, states:

If an absentee voter ballot return envelope containing a ballot cast by a military or overseas voter was postmarked on or before election day was received by the voter’s city or township clerk within six days after the election.

City of township clerks forward all received absentee voter ballots from the military or overseas to county clerks for tabulation at a county canvass board meeting

Procedures if the postmark on the envelope is missing or unclear

According to the Governor’s office, Michiganders turned out in record numbers back in 2022 to approve Ballot Proposal 22-2 expanding absentee voting for military and overseas members.

