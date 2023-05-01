Gov. Whitmer signs legislation expanding absentee voting for overseas service members

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Monday expanding the acceptance of absentee voter ballots from military and overseas voters.

The new legislation passed on May 1, Senate Bill 259, states:

  • If an absentee voter ballot return envelope containing a ballot cast by a military or overseas voter was postmarked on or before election day was received by the voter’s city or township clerk within six days after the election.
  • City of township clerks forward all received absentee voter ballots from the military or overseas to county clerks for tabulation at a county canvass board meeting
  • Procedures if the postmark on the envelope is missing or unclear

According to the Governor’s office, Michiganders turned out in record numbers back in 2022 to approve Ballot Proposal 22-2 expanding absentee voting for military and overseas members.

