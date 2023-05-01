Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month

Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation month
Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation month(Source: Cleanpng.com via MGN)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month in Michigan.

Governor Whitmer said during Military Appreciation Month, the state will honor military members and their families by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes.

“Michiganders who serve our state and nation in uniform embody our highest values and put their lives on the lines to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “During Military Appreciation Month, let’s recognize and honor the service of our men and women in uniform and the sacrifices their families make every day. Together, we will have their backs, ensuring they have health care, housing, and economic opportunity here in Michigan.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old

Latest News

MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
The Junior League of Lansing hosted their Brunch and Walk with Me 5K to raise funds for the...
Junior League of Lansing raises funds for the community
Jackson church discusses cash bail reform in Michigan
A Jackson County church was raising awareness for the Michigan cash bail system.
Jackson church discusses cash bail out reform