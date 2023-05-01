Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month in Michigan.

Governor Whitmer said during Military Appreciation Month, the state will honor military members and their families by recognizing their sacrifices and celebrating their successes.

“Michiganders who serve our state and nation in uniform embody our highest values and put their lives on the lines to keep us safe,” said Governor Whitmer. “During Military Appreciation Month, let’s recognize and honor the service of our men and women in uniform and the sacrifices their families make every day. Together, we will have their backs, ensuring they have health care, housing, and economic opportunity here in Michigan.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.