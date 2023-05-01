First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be another chilly day with high temperatures in the 40s and a gusty wind will keep the wind chills in the 30s. After low temperatures tonight in the mid 30s, readings climb to the mid 50s Wednesday afternoon. We get high temperatures back close to where they should be Thursday through Friday with readings climbing into the low to mid 60s. High temperatures will be in the 70s Sunday into early next week.

Today we continue with an area of low pressure aloft close to the Great Lakes region. On and off rain showers are expected again today and once again don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes. Widely scattered rain showers are expected tonight into early Wednesday morning. Most of Wednesday Mid-Michigan will be under the clouds, but a few breaks should develop in the cloud deck later in the afternoon. Thursday through Sunday we should see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 2, 2023

Average High: 64º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1959

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1867

Jackson Record High: 87º 1899

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1966

