Enthusiasts gather at the 74th Book and Paper Show in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If it is on paper, then it was probably at the 74th Michigan Antiquarian Book and Paper Show on Sunday.

It is a show and sale for book and paper enthusiasts. The show is considered the largest Midwest event for people who love to collect books and other documents. Dealers across the world offered vintage items including collectible books, magazines, movie posters, sports collectibles, and more.

Ray Walsh from Curious Book Show organized the event for many years.

”Our attendance at this show is the highest we have had in a while and so we are pleased with the support of the community in Lansing and I’m fortunate to have great staff members working for me and being able to run a show like this because there’s a lot of work involved,” said Walsh.

He later said they started the Lansing-based show when they saw similar events in Detroit.

The show took place at the Causeway Hotel and Conference Center in Lansing.

