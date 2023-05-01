East Lansing’s 1st Law Day celebration highlights civics, civility, and collaboration

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 54-B District Court in East Lansing invited people to come and celebrate Law Day Monday.

It was the first time East Lansing celebrated the 65-year-old holiday, which is intended to celebrate the rule of law in society and educate the public about the legal profession. The theme was “Cornerstones of Democracy, Civics, Civility, and Collaboration.”

Background: East Lansing City Council proclaims May 1 as Law Day

The event featured a meet-and-greet and a panel discussion with courtroom leaders.

”This is just one of the other ways we can reengage with our community but also rebrand ourselves as not a place where there’s punishment. It can also be an area where we can assist and we are looking for ways to assist,” said Nicole Evans, Court Administrator for the 54-B District Court. “This is one way the community can connect with us, and maybe the next time they have to come to court, the image will be much different.”

Law Day has been a part of the American Legal Culture since President Dwight. D Eisenhower established it in 1958 to celebrate the rule of law in a free society.

