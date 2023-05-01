East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Two major Mid-Michigan Cities began “No Mow In May” on Monday.

East Lansing and Jackson will allow people to forgo grass-cutting in backyards during May to help the growth of dandelions and other food sources for bees and other pollinators.

Cliff Walls from East Lansing Public Works said this can help the bees and your lawn.

“When emerging pollinators come out looking for food, a lot of plants we sometimes refer to as weeds like dandelion and clover, that is a vital food source for them,” said Walls. “By letting the lawn grown a little bit longer in that critical time period, it provides a food source for pollinators.”

The initiative only allows you to forgo cutting grass in your backyard, not your front yard. Enforcement returns on June 1.

