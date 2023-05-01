East Lansing group hosts coffee and conversations session at PappaRoti

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A group of people got together for some coffee and conversations, discussing topics such as diversity and inclusion.

The get-together was held by the East Lansing Human Rights Commission on Sunday. The group hosted the session at PappaRoti on Trowbridge Road in East Lansing. Organizers said the meet-up served as a forum for community discussions on different topics today’s topic focused on the Iranian women’s movement in Iran to end discrimination and oppression.

Yasi Zamani-Hank from East Lansing said it is important to hold a community dialogue.

“The protests have really affected those in our local community as well as across our country, and it is important to discuss ways to express solidarity and allyship and be a voice for those who are being silenced in their fight for human rights in Iran and across the middle east,” said Yasi.

Yasi said that discussion sessions like Sunday’s can help those who want to express support for Iranian women in any way they can.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.