Delta Township to vote on bond proposal for new public safety building

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Delta Township will be voting on a bond proposal Tuesday, for a new public safety building.

Township leaders said their current building just isn’t big enough. Their lieutenant said not only is this current building not big enough, he said it’s falling apart.

The locker room for female deputies can only hold one person at a time. The space is so small, Delta patrol can’t have more than four female deputies on their squad.

“We try to keep it at that, because if we don’t, then we don’t have anywhere to put them,” said Lt. Al Sidel, with Delta Township Patrol. “You know this is basically their home we work a lot of hours here.”

Only four female lockers means there can only be four female deputies in Delta Township.

“That needs to get upgraded, and they don’t have a shower at all either, so if they get exposed to something here, or if they want to work out, they can’t shower here,” Lt. Sidel said. “We have one small little shower it’s in the men’s locker room, that’s it.”

Lt. Sidel said nearly all rooms are multi-use with intense crowding. You can even hear detectives working through the wall, in their victim interview room.

“It’s a pain in the butt,” said Lt. Sidel.

For example, evidence storage and processing takes place in the same room as the detective’s desk spaces. Lt. Sidel said a separate evidence room is especially key for sensitive matters and drugs.

If Delta Township’s bond passes on Tuesday, their current building would be demolished and rebuilt.

“To be honest the building is falling apart, that’s the biggest thing. You can walk around and see all the gaps in the infrastructure and everything, and you know Delta Township and the residents are putting a lot of money just to keep this building the way it looks now,” said Lt. Sidel.

If passed, the bond would increase taxes by $112 per year, on average. For more on the financial specifics of the bond, click here for the township’s informational page on the bond.

“Even if this proposal passes tomorrow, we will have one of the lowest millage rates out of all the area,” said Ken Fletcher, Delta Township Supervisor.

Lt. Sidel said the money is needed to get a building that doesn’t routinely flood. The money would also give Delta Township Public Safety the proper space to do their jobs.

“It’s just not sufficient for the size of the department that we are,” Lt. Sidel said. “I don’t think this building was ever meant for police work. So that gets old and you know it’d be a big morale boost to get something nicer for the people.”

The new building would also come with enhanced security measures such as a fence around the building, and increased energy efficiency.

The Delta Township election is Tuesday, May 2nd.

