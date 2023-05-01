Community enjoys Astronomy Night at the MSU Science Festival

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People got to explore the universe on Saturday during Michigan State’s science festival.

People of all ages were discovering something new through telescopes and a variety of activities. It was the final night of the MSU Science Festival and Saturday night was Astronomy night.

Everyone was welcomed to learn about the wonders of the sky and the excitement of discovery.

Dr. Shannon Schmoll, the director of The Abrams Planetarium, said it is a joy to see people enjoy astronomy.

”I always really like it when people come through and they are trying a new activity and I see those smiles on their faces and those moments of realization it’s always a delight when people are learning something and having fun at the same time,” said Schmoll.

People also had a chance to look at the stars at the MSU Observatory. They held their astronomy night allowing people the chance to explore different astronomical concepts.

East Lansing's 1st Law Day celebration highlights civics, civility, and collaboration
