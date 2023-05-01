Cold, wet start to May and a preview of Studio 10!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Warm, May-like weather is on the way as we kick off the new month, but we have to get through a couple of days of more March-like conditions before we get to enjoy the good weather. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on how long the “buffering” will last. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a sneak peek at what’s on Monday’s edition of Studio 10, including a new (final?) tour announcement from a legendary rock band, Lansing’s fire marshall shares the dos and don’ts of outdoor burning as the warmer weather approaches, and we check in on our favorite - growing - Peregrine falcon family!
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 1, 2023
- Average High: 64º Average Low 42º
- Lansing Record High: 84° 1942
- Lansing Record Low: 23° 1903
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1942
- Jackson Record Low: 20º 1908
