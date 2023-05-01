Average Lansing gas prices fall 13 cents

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Average gas prices in Lansing fell 13.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.49 per gallon on May 1.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices are 3.3 cents lower than last month and stand 53.6 cents per gallon lower than one year ago.

The cheapest station reported in Lansing was priced at $3.23 per gallon, and the most expensive was at $3.84 per gallon on April 30—a 61.0-cent difference.

The national average of gas fell 6.3 cents per gallon last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon on May 1.

The national average diesel price fell 5.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.07 per gallon. The national average is up 8.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 59.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“After declining the prior week at a slow pace, the drop in the national average has gained momentum. Oil prices have come under additional selling pressure alongside wholesale gasoline prices, giving retailers room to pass on the lower prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Diesel prices have followed, falling to their lowest in over 13 months as demand remains weak due to concerns over the economy. With refinery maintenance wrapping up, we should see supplies start to build in the weeks ahead, just in time for the summer driving season, potentially putting more downward pressure on prices. However, while a majority of states saw gas prices drop, some, particularly in the Northeast, have yet to join in thanks to being the last to make the switch to summer gasoline - but relief will be on the way soon in areas that have resisted the fall thus far.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.