4 teens arrested in Pontiac shooting death

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - Two men age 18 and two juveniles aged 16 and 17 were arrested Saturday in the shooting death of a Waterford Township man.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a call of shots fired Saturday at 12:39 a.m.

Deputies report finding the body of Armani Terrell Baker, 22, in the front seat of Ford Fusion. The car was stopped in the middle of Hammond between Nelson and Oliver streets in Pontiac with its doors open. Baker was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives believe the motive for the killing was robbery.

The four suspects arrested are all from Pontiac. The men are being held in the Oakland County Jail while the juveniles are being held in Children’s Village.

“Across this county and the country, it just seems there is less and less value placed on life,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The tragic loss of a life as a result of a petty robbery is an example. We look forward to these four being held fully accountable for this senseless violent act.”

