One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times at a building on Cedar Street.

Lansing Police said at 4:48 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called to a building on Cedar Street near Holmes Road for a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random and they have no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

