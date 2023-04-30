New Building for Lansing Sleep in Heavenly Peace to help the production of beds for kids

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40 new beds were made for kids in need at Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s new warehouse.

On Saturday, the Lansing Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace built dozens of beds for kids in need. They have been operating since 2018 and have been completely mobile until they found a permanent property.

Jarrod Olsen from Sleep in Heavenly Peace said that the new building will make the production process more efficient for volunteers to build more beds.

”I think for our entire chapter team, which is all volunteers, it means the world only because we are able to more comfortably and more efficiently build more beds for kids in our area,” said Olsen. “We are not able to build in the winter in Michigan outdoors, no one is going to come out and build when it’s 10 degrees and snowing.”

Olsen said this new building will help more kids get a bed in Mid-Michigan.

