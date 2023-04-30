MSU’s Coleman, Thorne reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two key Michigan State football players have entered the transfer portal.

According to Chris Hummer, college football writer for 247 Sports, incumbent starter quarterback Payton Thorne put his name into the transfer portal. Thorne has thrown for 6,493 yards and 49 touchdowns in his time in East Lansing.

Thorne is listed as a grad transfer and will be eligible immediately.

Sunday was the last day to enter the portal for non-grad transfers.

A short time after, Justin Thind, who covers MSU for 247 Sports, reported that star wide receiver Keon Coleman will enter the portal. Thind reported that Coleman made his decision a week ago, but according to him those in the program believe the sudden departure of Coleman’s QB may actually increase his chances of returning to East Lansing.

In 12 games played during the 2022 season, Coleman, a third-team All-Big Ten selection caught 58 passes for 798 yards and seven touchdowns.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.