Michigan State’s Ameer Speed Selected in Sixth Round of NFL Draft by New England Patriots

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State graduate transfer cornerback Ameer Speed was selected in the sixth round (No. 214 overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots on Saturday, April 29.

Speed is the third Spartan chosen in this year’s NFL Draft (WR Jayden Reed, second round, No. 50 overall, Packers; P Bryce Baringer, sixth round, No. 192 overall, Patriots).

A graduate transfer from Georgia, Speed joined the Spartans in January 2022 and played in all 12 games for Michigan State last season, including 11 starts at cornerback. He registered a career-high 62 tackles (36 solo, 26 assists) with one tackle for loss (2 yards) and ranked second on the team with five pass break-ups. He played a total of 737 snaps, third most on the defense, in addition to 87 plays on special teams.

Speed collected a career-high tying 12 tackles to go with one pass break-up at Illinois in playing 87 of 88 defensive plays during MSU’s victory over the No. 14 Fighting Illini on Nov. 5. He also posted 12 stops and played all 78 defensive snaps at Maryland on Oct. 1.

Following the 2022 season, Speed earned an invitation to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Pasadena, California. He participated at Georgia’s Pro Day in March.

Speed was a member of the 2021 National Champion Bulldogs, playing 13 of 15 games, including three starts to begin the season (Clemson, UAB, South Carolina). He finished the 2021 season with 13 tackles and played a total of 181 snaps on defense and 201 on special teams.

A four-year letterwinner at Georgia (2017, 2019-21), Speed played in 48 games for the Bulldogs. Overall, Speed had 87 tackles in 60 career collegiate games (48 at UGA; 12 at MSU), including 14 starts at cornerback (three at UGA in 2021; 11 at MSU in 2022). He graduated from Georgia in the fall of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.

