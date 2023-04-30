Former Sexton, Bowling Green standout Karl Brooks drafted by Packers

Former Sexton product selected 197th overall by Green Bay.
Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (44) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug....
Bowling Green defensive lineman Karl Brooks (44) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in Bowling Green, Ohio. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The three-day 2023 NFL Draft has now come and gone, and Day 3 was filled with many trades and surprising decisions by many teams.

On Friday, at pick 50 overall, the Green Bay Packers selected Michigan State standout wide receiver Jayden Reed.

When Reed suits up for the Packers, a Mid-Michigan native will be joining him in the yellow and gold after former Lansing Sexton and Bowling Green standout Karl Brooks was selected in the sixth round with the 197th overall pick.

The Lansing native had more than 100 tackles, including 12 sacks, at Sexton High School while also playing receiver.

At Bowling Green, the 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive tackle started 48 of the 52 games in a Falcon jersey, tallying167 tackles and 27.5 sacks. Brooks was also named first-team All-MAC after producing a career-high 18 tackles for a loss and 10 sacks in 13 games last season.

