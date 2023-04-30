First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The calendar now says May, but our weather the next few days will be more like early to mid-March. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel even colder. On and off rain showers are expected today through Tuesday. Don’t be surprised if you see a few snowflakes mixed in with the raindrops at times.

We have a slow moving area of low pressure aloft over Michigan this morning and this pool of unsettled, cold air will play a role in our weather today and tomorrow with chilly temperatures, rain showers at times and a few snowflakes. By Wednesday the influence of this storm system will be off to our East. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures return to the mid 50s Wednesday and near 60º Thursday. Friday should be partly cloudy with just the small chance of a rain shower. Temperatures Friday climb to the low 60s in the afternoon. The weekend looks great with some sunshine. High temperatures climb to the mid 60s Saturday and the low 70s Sunday. It will be even warmer next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 1, 2023

Average High: 64º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1942

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1903

Jackson Record High: 87º 1942

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1908

