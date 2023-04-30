‘EmpowHER’ Retreat for young women in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Women leaders empowered young voices on Saturday at the Breslin Center.

The ‘EmpowHER’ Retreat, founded by former Michigan State University Women’s Basketball Coach Suzy Merchant, returned for 2023. The retreat was all about confidence building and friendship making. It was a full day of activities for young women in Greater Lansing.

Dozens of girls, ranging from 4th to 9th grade, had the chance to connect with each other and learn from women leaders in their community. They practiced yoga and meditation, heard from a special guest speaker, and simply enjoyed each other’s company.

EmpowHER Board Co-Chair Lydia Weiss said the goal of EmpowHER is for participants to leave with more than they came with.

“If they leave here with a new skill, then we’ve done our job,” Weiss said. “If we’ve inspired them to give back to their community, inspired them to talk to a new person at their school, make a new friend, that’s really what it’s all about today.”

The EmpowHER motto is ‘You Got This,’ and if the girls didn’t know it before, their mentors are making sure they know it now.

