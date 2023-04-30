Albion College selects first astronaut and alumni as keynote speaker

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -On Saturday, nearly 300 students at Albion College heard from an alumni and NASA pilot. He left graduates with lasting advice for the future.

“Several weeks ago, I returned from living and working aboard the international space station,” said Josh Cassada.

It was one small step for Albion College students and a big leap for Josh Cassada.

“Sitting on that launch pad ready to launch out of Kennedy Space Center, I was just really excited to get to work. I have spent the last 10 years pretending to fly in space,” said Cassada.

Cassada became the first astronaut keynote speaker at Albion College’s commencement and returned as a class of 95 alumni.

“I knew if I didn’t give it a shot there was no chance,” said Cassada.

A shot at going into space which he never imagined. “That whole adventure, and I can’t believe this is true was in its infancy 28 years ago when I was literally sitting right where you are now,” said Cassada.

Hundreds of graduates sat on the quad in plastic chairs. The same chairs sat on by Cassada. He wanted those to leave with a sense of academic courage which is what he learned while studying at Albion.

“This new idea that you might be passionate about is probably overwhelming because you don’t really understand the language yet but once you speak that language now, the things that seem really scary really aren’t quite scary and that really opens the doors to doing some really exciting things,” said Cassada.

Like spending nearly five and a half months on board NASA’s SpaceX Crew Dragon Spacecraft.

“When I got to the space station, I wasn’t really ready for this kind of emotional reaction of just realizing wow. I’m with the right team at the right time dealing with the right problems,” said Cassada.

He says the first ingredient of courage is fear. It’s important to acknowledge it and navigate through it.

“When the well-prepared individual is met with the right problem, solutions and success are inevitable.”

Albion College graduates were left with a question to ponder. “You have the rest of your life to ask yourself. What is the worst that can happen and what is the best that can happen?”

NASA selected Cassada in 2013 and became an instructor at the U.S. Naval test pilot school. He was one of five members who lived and worked on the spacecraft.

