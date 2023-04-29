Michigan State Capitol to install weapon detection technology

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Capitol Building will soon be implementing much tighter security measures. The Michigan State Capitol Commission unanimously voted Friday to install new technology to detect weapons in the building.

The proposed security measures include fewer entrances into the Capitol, new cameras and new “pass-through detectors.” These security measures will go hand in hand with a policy for “no weapons at all in the state capitol.”

William Kandler, the Chair of the Michigan State Capitol State Commission, clarified that the new technology is not metal detectors but newer technology that is really weapon detection.

“It’ll detect things that aren’t even made out of metal,” Kandler said.

The vote held on Friday morning allowed the head of Capitol facilities to put out requests for new security systems in the Capitol, including the new pass-through detector. According to John Bollman, a member of the Michigan State Capitol Commission, the process involves both the technology that would allow the identification of weapons and a policy that would prohibit them.

The decision to enhance security was prompted by the event in 2020 when armed protestors stormed the state capitol, combating COVID restrictions.

“When we had that open carry day and we have all these people in here with guns lining up in front of the house chamber a row of state police officers and a row of people carrying guns facing off at each other,” Kandler recalled. “One little mistake could have set off a massacre, I think. And then seeing things all across the country. It’s too bad, I hate doing this, this building’s been wide open forever but it’s time, it’s the time we’re in. We have to protect people.”

Kandler acknowledged that responses to the new security measures would be mixed, but he is hopeful that people will understand the necessity of these measures, especially in the current social climate.

“Even people working here, it’s going to be inconvenient because it’s going to be less doors you can go in and out of, it’s going to be inconvenient to come in and out of the buildings at times,” Kandler said. “Hopefully, overall people will understand they’re going to be more safe while they’re on their jobs or visiting.”

He also said that the official request will take two weeks for review, after which the commission will be able to order the equipment. The changes do not have an official start date but are projected to be done within the next few months.

