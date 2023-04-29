Lions trade D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles

(Duane Burleson | AP)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Philadelphia Eagles made an agreement with the Detroit Lions to trade running back D’Andre Swift.

Meanwhile, The Lions will get a fourth-round pick and seventh-rounder while the Eagles get Swift.

24-year-old Swift has rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons. He was a second-round pick in 2020.

The move comes after The Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Thursday, who is from Alabama.

