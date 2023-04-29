Lions trade D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Philadelphia Eagles made an agreement with the Detroit Lions to trade running back D’Andre Swift.

Meanwhile, The Lions will get a fourth-round pick and seventh-rounder while the Eagles get Swift.

24-year-old Swift has rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons. He was a second-round pick in 2020.

The move comes after The Lions drafted running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Thursday, who is from Alabama.

Breaking: The Lions are trading D’Andre Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles, sources confirmed to @AdamSchefter.



The Lions receive a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh round pick. pic.twitter.com/EDVXbBa85e — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.