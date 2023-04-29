Lions take Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in 2nd round of draft

Second Iowa Hawkeye to Lions in first two rounds.
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) stiff-arms Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg (45) during the...
Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) stiff-arms Minnesota linebacker Cody Lindenberg (45) during the first half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 13-10. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)(CRAIG LASSIG | AP)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta No. 34 overall, their first of three picks in the second round of the NFL draft. Detroit acquired the early second-round pick from Arizona on Thursday as part of a trade that gave the Cardinals the No. 6 pick overall. The Lions had a pair of selections in the first round, trading down to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell six slots later. Detroit is hoping rookies such as LaPorta bolster its chances of living up to relatively high expectations.

