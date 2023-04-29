Lions take Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta in 2nd round of draft

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions selected Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta No. 34 overall, their first of three picks in the second round of the NFL draft. Detroit acquired the early second-round pick from Arizona on Thursday as part of a trade that gave the Cardinals the No. 6 pick overall. The Lions had a pair of selections in the first round, trading down to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12 and taking Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell six slots later. Detroit is hoping rookies such as LaPorta bolster its chances of living up to relatively high expectations.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.