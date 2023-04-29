Lansing Police investigating attempted murder-suicide

The victim, a 30-year-old-woman, is expected to be okay
A police car.
A police car.(WSAW)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Lansing Police responded to Tammany Hills Apartments just after 1 A.M. to find the 30-year-old victim and a 35-year-old male who suffered gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for more updates.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing building on fire
No injuries reported in Lansing business fire
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
Lansing officer arraigned on organized retail fraud of sports cards
Lansing officer arraigned on organized retail fraud of sports cards

Latest News

Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus
Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus
Michigan State Capitol to install weapon detection technology
Michigan State Capitol to install weapon detection technology
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan State Capitol to install weapon detection technology
Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus