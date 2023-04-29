Lansing Police investigating attempted murder-suicide

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Lansing Police responded to Tammany Hills Apartments just after 1 A.M. to find the 30-year-old victim and a 35-year-old male who suffered gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for more updates.

