Lansing Lugnuts game against River Bandits postponed to Sunday

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lugnuts had to postpone their game due to heavy rain on Saturday.

The Lansing Lugnuts posted on Twitter that their game against the River Bandits was postponed to Sunday at 1:05 due to rain. The game will be part of a doubleheader comprising two seven-inning games.

The team also said the gates will open at noon on Capital City Markey Kids Day which would feature in-game entertainment, postgame Kids Run the Bases, and an Extra Inning at Capital City Market with free ice cream and music with Big Lug.

This will be the third doubleheader of the season and will wrap up the Lugnuts’ six-game series with the River Bandits, with an off day following on Monday.

Then starting May 2, The Lugnuts will have a six-game homestand against the Dayton Dragons.

