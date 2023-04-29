Lansing Lugnuts game against River Bandits postponed to Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lugnuts had to postpone their game due to heavy rain on Saturday.

The Lansing Lugnuts posted on Twitter that their game against the River Bandits was postponed to Sunday at 1:05 due to rain. The game will be part of a doubleheader comprising two seven-inning games.

The team also said the gates will open at noon on Capital City Markey Kids Day which would feature in-game entertainment, postgame Kids Run the Bases, and an Extra Inning at Capital City Market with free ice cream and music with Big Lug.

This will be the third doubleheader of the season and will wrap up the Lugnuts’ six-game series with the River Bandits, with an off day following on Monday.

Then starting May 2, The Lugnuts will have a six-game homestand against the Dayton Dragons.

Tonight's game against the River Bandits has been postponed due to rain.



It will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow at 1:05 p.m. ... which is also a @CapitalCityMKT Kids Day! 🔩 pic.twitter.com/8piUCNgWEt — Lansing Lugnuts (@LansingLugnuts) April 29, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.