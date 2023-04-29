On The Job Report: 4/28/2023

Administrative Assistant

MC MOLDS

Salary:

$

Reports to: Office Manager

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: Support all departments with the following duties to help run and maintain efficient operations.

Job Responsibilities

Schedule appointments, meetings, and reservations as needed.

Coordinate staff travel arrangements including transportation and accommodations.

Update and maintain office policies and procedures documents.

Work with Microsoft word processing, Excel, and ERP software to complete administrative tasks.

Act as lead for new employee Recruitment and selection.

Employee performance evaluation and preparation coordinator.

Review and coordinate employee development activities and training (Talent Fund-Going Pro)

Compensation and incentive plan administrator.

Conduct new hire orientations.

Make Bank Deposits.

Open and distribute mail.

Answer phone, screen calls and direct to appropriate party.

Picking up daily time tickets and enter in database.

Maintain DST trimmer Sales Log.

Enter accounts payable.

Order office supplies.

Assist in creating quotes and work orders.

Create and publish Job position openings.

Review current Job Candidates and forward to department managers.

Attend Job fairs, College Career & Internship Fairs.

Update Job Sheet’s (Access and Sage) weekly.

Facilitate Scheduling meeting review of Jobs with updated Job sheet.

Assist in create & compile Quarterly WIP.

Start work orders based on quotes, PO’s & customer communication.

Backup server’s computers.

Assist in creating sales brochure & pricing list.

Make standard evaluation templates for Repair and Refurb with estimated hours based on mold qty, machine plate form and cavities.

Maintain Customer lists.

Clean & Transfer customer, supplier & employee data into Job Boss and keep updated.

Assist in creating export documents when needed.

Vacation: Input any approved Vacation Request into Vacation Calendar.

Keep software for office updated.

Close out jobs.

Maintain vacation calendar and spreadsheet.

Update software on office computers.

Put picture of jobs in job files.

Benefits

401K, Health Insurance, Dental, Long-Term Disability, Paid Vacation and Optional Supplemental Insurance.

How to Apply:

Please feel free to contact us via phone or email if you are interested in this new position. (517) 655-5481Email: hr@mcmolds.com

https://www.indeed.com/cmp/M.c.-Molds/jobs?jk=f714c4797b0c7dc6&start=0&clearPrefilter=1

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/127313604

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 127313604

Elementary EI Assistant

LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT

Salary: Per appropriate placement on the LEA master agreement salary schedule

Description:

Position: Elementary (K-3) EI Assistant

Location: Beekman

Starting Date: November 7, 2022

Hours per Day: 7.5 hours

Work Days per Week: 5 days

Bargaining Unit: LEA

Join the Lansing School District and share in our mission to provide educational excellence in a safe and nurturing environment for all students.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent plus two years post-secondary education OR completion of 60 semester hours OR an Associate Degree OR passing of WorkKeys Assessment in reading, applied Mathematics and writing Excellent attendance and punctuality Demonstrated ability to work effectively with special needs students Able to work independently as well as under the supervision of the teacher Capable of working cooperatively with students, parents, and staff Willingness to attend field trips and other activities outside of the building Willing and able to be trained in a developmental curriculum Monitor students movement throughout the building: ensure safety of student during scheduled bathroom breaks, transitions and self-regulating breaks. Foster Independence: Assist student in becoming more independent and self-sufficient with schedule and personal needs. Assist with bathroom and hygiene needs.

How to Apply:

https://lansingschools.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=1419

The Lansing School District accepts on-line applications only. Applicants are to submit a (1) Complete and detailed LSD Application (educational background, specialized/technical training, work experience, most recent performance evaluations), (2) Resume, (3) Cover Letter, (4) Letters of Recommendation, (5) Seniority Date, if applicant is an LSD bargaining unit member.

In the event the applicant cannot upload or scan the additional required documents, they can be submitted by mail or in person on or before the posting expiration date. The applicant shall indicate on the packet of information the position for which the materials are intended using the following statement: Please attach this packet of additional information to my on-line application for job # (insert #), (insert job title). I have submitted an on-line application under the name, (insert your name) and assigned it to the job number indicated.

Lansing School District, Attn: Human Resources Department

519 W. Kalamazoo, Lansing, MI 48933

Phone: 517-755-2000 Fax: 517-755-2009

The Lansing School District is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate in its educational policies or practices on the basis of religion, race, color, sex, national origin, or handicap of any individual. For more information on employment opportunities with the Lansing School District visit our website at www.lansingschools.net

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/107695978

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 107695978

Risk Analyst, Financial Risk

JACKSON

Salary:

$

Description:

Job Purpose

The Risk function provides oversight of the risk management activities undertaken by the Company by gathering and analyzing Jackson’s risk exposures, capital positions and financial performance, alongside relevant external data and market conditions. Risk also provides independent analysis and perspective to the Board and Risk Committees on key risk metrics, material changes to exposures, risk management programs and product offerings. The Financial Risk Analyst assists in enhancing the oversight of risk management activities through regular monitoring and independent analysis of risk exposures at Jackson.

Essential Responsibilities

Monitors and analyzes the market environment, as well as Jackson’s capital positions, risk exposures, hedging activities, valuations and related processes.

Supports model risk management efforts, including performing validations of Actuarial, Financial Reporting and Asset/Liability Management models.

Produces key risk reports, management information and additional analysis to Risk leadership and other Jackson senior leadership on the nature and materiality of various risks confronting Jackson.

Reports on and escalates risk-related issues internally within Jackson and supports an effective working relationship within the Risk function.

Drives continuous improvement to enhance the quality of reports produced by the Risk function and reduces the time taken to produce them.

Provides analysis in support of the Risk team’s opinions and recommendations on various assumption settings, risk limits, stress scenarios, risk processes and calculations.

Builds and enhances risk analysis tools and quantitative models to support independent analysis by the Risk function.

Supports the Risk team by providing constructive challenge to risk management activities.

Develops and maintains effective relationships with other functions (ALM, Treasury, Finance, Actuarial, Audit, Compliance, etc.) to allow a holistic view of risk across the organization and to strengthen cross-discipline risk management.

Other Duties

Performs other duties and/or projects as assigned.

We don’t just accept difference - we celebrate it, we support it, and we thrive on it for the benefit of our employees, our products and our community. Jackson is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. The Company subscribes to and endorses federal and state laws and regulations relating to equal employment opportunity for all persons without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, national origin, legally-recognized disability, marital status, legally-protected medical condition, citizenship, ancestry, height, weight, sexual orientation, veteran status, or any other factor not related to the needs of the job. The Company is committed to a policy of equal opportunity. Company facilities and campuses are tobacco-free environments.

At Jackson, our employees are empowered to bring a fresh perspective, confront new challenges, and define their own career paths. We value the unique perspectives and innovative ideas that come from our employees’ diverse backgrounds.

Jackson is the marketing name for Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York (Home Office: Purchase, New York). Jackson National Asset Management, LLC (JNAM) located in Chicago, Illinois, is an SEC-registered investment adviser and Jackson subsidiary.

Annuities are distributed by Jackson National Life Distributors LLC, Member FINRA.

Jackson companies offer an outstanding benefits package including competitive pay, bonuses, comprehensive health insurance benefits, a matching 401(k) retirement plan, adoption assistance, education matching gift program and dependent tuition program. Online applications requested. Contact human.resources@jackson.com for alternate formats for accommodation.

To learn more about Jackson’s financial strength and results, visit jackson.com https://www.jackson.com/our-company/financials/landing.xhtml ) .

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of variable and fixed indexed annuity product pricing and ALM techniques, and enterprise and financial risk exposures facing annuity writers.

Knowledge of financial derivatives used to hedge variable and fixed indexed annuity risk exposures.

Knowledge in the design, development, operation and testing of quantitative models, especially models of financial derivatives/guarantees.

Detail-oriented, with strong organizational skills.

Demonstrated proficiency with Microsoft Excel.

Ability to program in C and/or Python preferred.

Familiarity with data analysis and statistical software such as SAS, R or MATLAB is desired.

Strong verbal and written communication skills, especially when articulating technical concepts in a compelling manner to engage both technical and non-technical audiences.

Strong analytical, problem solving skills and detail orientation. Ability to exercise sound judgment when analyzing situations and resolving issues.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a quantitative discipline, such as Finance, Actuarial Science, Economics or Mathematics required.

1+ years of experience in a risk management role in diversified life and annuity/financial services company or related consulting services organization preferred.

Progress towards professional designation in related risk management, actuarial or investment management (such as PRM, FSA, CFA, CERA) area preferred.

How to Apply:

https://jackson.dejobs.org/lansing-mi/risk-analyst-financial-risk/56B658CFC3874D1BA76E80F637ABCE8D/job/?vs=151&utm_source=Michigan%20State%20Job%20Bank-DE&utm_medium=NLX&utm_campaign=Michigan%20State%20Job%20Bank

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/110828233

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 110828233

