Crash closes Saginaw Street in Lansing

(MDOT)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials said a car crash has closed a part of Saginaw Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) stated that the roadway on Saginaw Street at Grand Avenue in Lansing is shut down after a crash at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All lanes are closed.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during their commute.

