Crash closes Saginaw Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials said a car crash has closed a part of Saginaw Street.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) stated that the roadway on Saginaw Street at Grand Avenue in Lansing is shut down after a crash at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. All lanes are closed.

It is unknown when the roadway will reopen.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area during their commute.

EB M-43 (Saginaw St) at Grand Ave

Roadway Closed

Due to a Crash

Ingham County — MDOT-Lansing/Jackson (@MDOT_LanJxn) April 29, 2023

