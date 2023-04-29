Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After three long years of being held virtually due to the pandemic, the popular “Books, Bites, and Bids” fundraiser and silent auction returned to the East Lansing Public Library.

The event, which took place Friday night, encouraged attendees to bid on an array of items ranging from beach baskets to restaurant gift cards.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will be put towards the construction of an interactive children’s garden at the library. The garden will feature sensory toys and musical instruments for children to play with, as well as plants that are native to Michigan.

“We did an online auction in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and we absolutely did not make the kind of money that we usually make in person,” said Kristin Shelley, the director of the East Lansing Public Library. “So that affected us a bit and fundraising was down during the pandemic.”

The library is close to reaching its fundraising goal and hopes to begin construction on the interactive children’s garden very soon.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Henry Ford Health welcomes nurses from oversee
Henry Ford Health welcomes nurses from overseas
MSU WR Jayden Reed
Michigan State’s Jayden Reed selected by Green Bay Packers in 2nd Round of NFL Draft
‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service
‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service
‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service
‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service