Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After three long years of being held virtually due to the pandemic, the popular “Books, Bites, and Bids” fundraiser and silent auction returned to the East Lansing Public Library.

The event, which took place Friday night, encouraged attendees to bid on an array of items ranging from beach baskets to restaurant gift cards.

All of the proceeds raised from the event will be put towards the construction of an interactive children’s garden at the library. The garden will feature sensory toys and musical instruments for children to play with, as well as plants that are native to Michigan.

“We did an online auction in 2020, 2021, and 2022, and we absolutely did not make the kind of money that we usually make in person,” said Kristin Shelley, the director of the East Lansing Public Library. “So that affected us a bit and fundraising was down during the pandemic.”

The library is close to reaching its fundraising goal and hopes to begin construction on the interactive children’s garden very soon.

