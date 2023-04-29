2 rare leopards born at Pittsburgh Zoo

The cubs were born March 18.
The cubs were born March 18.(Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two Amur leopard cubs are the latest additions to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

They were born March 18.

Mother Semba, who was also born at the zoo, and the cubs are thriving.

Anyone anxious to see them will have to wait until June though. That’s when they get vaccinated and learn how to navigate the outdoors.

But for now, animal lovers can lend a helping hand in naming them.

For a $5 donation, people can submit name recommendations on the zoo’s website.

The contest is expected to close at the end of May.

Amur leopards are considered one of the rarest subspecies of cats on earth.

There are roughly 100 critically endangered leopards surviving in the wild in their native Russia and China.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing building on fire
No injuries reported in Lansing business fire
Lansing officer arraigned on organized retail fraud of sports cards
Lansing officer arraigned on organized retail fraud of sports cards
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism

Latest News

A new report shows inflation slowed last month as regulators reveal what caused Signature Bank...
Report shows inflation cooling as banking concerns grow
FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government, Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean...
N. Korea insults Biden, slams defense agreement with Seoul
Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus
Books, Bites & Bids returns to East Lansing Library after 3-year hiatus
Michigan State Capitol to install weapon detection technology
Michigan State Capitol to install weapon detection technology