Webberville FFA shares knowledge, love for farming with community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of Webberville’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) are passing down their knowledge to the younger generations.

Friday was AGstravaganza at Webberville Community Schools, where FFA students brought the farm to school. Classes came outside to see educational displays and animals to get a taste of farming life.

Younger students got a chance to learn more about farming and where food comes from.

An advisor for the FFA said it’s not just about farming, but that students also learn skills, such as leadership, teamwork and hard work.

