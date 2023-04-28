Sheriff advises drivers to stay sober following crash in Delhi Township

Sheriff reminds drivers to stay sober behind the wheel following crash in Delhi Township
Sheriff reminds drivers to stay sober behind the wheel following crash in Delhi Township
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the aftermath of an alleged drunk driving crash, reminding drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

“We’ve heard it said a thousand times. . . ‘Don’t drink and drive,’” said the sheriff’s office, “This is what happens if you ignore that advice!”

The crash happened on April 27 in Delhi Charter Township.

Police said only minor injuries were reported, and they are working on drunk driving charges.

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side
McLaren accused of leaving patient medical records in decommissioned hospital
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant

Rain chances continue to increase as the weekend kicks off.
Dodging the rain into the weekend and Friday’s top stories
Lansing police facing officer shortage
Lansing police face officer shortage
Dodging Raindrops Into Early Next Week
Eli’s Project hosts mental health awareness game at Okemos High School