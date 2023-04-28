Sheriff advises drivers to stay sober following crash in Delhi Township

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of the aftermath of an alleged drunk driving crash, reminding drivers to stay sober behind the wheel.

“We’ve heard it said a thousand times. . . ‘Don’t drink and drive,’” said the sheriff’s office, “This is what happens if you ignore that advice!”

The crash happened on April 27 in Delhi Charter Township.

Police said only minor injuries were reported, and they are working on drunk driving charges.

