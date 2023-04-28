Schools Rule: Wacousta Elementary students explore manufacturing

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No matter your age, it’s never too early to start exploring different careers.

Students at Wacousta Elementary traded in their pencils for welding gear when the Eaton RESA Mobile Fab Lab made a pit stop outside their school.

“There are different levels of activities that we introduce just based on grades so we want to scaffold those just based on their abilities and skill sets,” said Sara Jobson, with Eaton RESA.

Jobson introduced students to all things manufacturing with the help of high school students.

“I think it’s just really eye-opening for them to get a chance to try to machinery ask our high school students questions,” Jobson said. “That’s a nice partnership that we have.”

Since the students were too young to actually weld, they got to play with simulations before seeing the high school student’s skills, which gave them an opportunity to see what welding is like before their eyes.

Schools Rule: Wacousta Elementary students explore manufacturing
