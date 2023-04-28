Retail fraud on the rise in Mid-Michigan, impacting businesses of all sizes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Whether it’s a deck of cards, or a basket full of groceries, retail fraud can do damage to Mid-Michigan businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Director of Communications for the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA), Andrea Bitely, said cases of retail fraud move with the economy. When inflation is high and supply chains fall short, theft can go on the rise. According to data collected by the Michigan State Police, 2021 saw a total of 872 cases of retail theft and fraud.

Bitely said MRA members are both large-scale and local retailers, meaning the impact of retail fraud is not exclusive.

“It could be Meijer, or it could be your local mom-and-pop store on Main Street,” she said.

Bitely said the MRA is no stranger to dealing with fraud. She and her team members see cases of theft more often than they’d like to. She said acts of retail fraud impact businesses by taking items off their shelves and cutting into profits.

“It could be that that was the last item on the shelf,” she said. “And if someone steals it, it’s no longer available for a store to sell it to a customer who’s going to pay for it.”

More than that, the cost burden can trickle down to shoppers and store employees. Bitely said when profits are down, so are paychecks and the diversity of retail items.

“When theft occurs, it really impacts a store’s ability to grow and change and pay their employees more and give consumers what they’re looking for in retail,” she said.

Some businesses are taking action against retail fraud by locking their most expensive items behind glass or adding more security tags to their shops. Bitely said the MRA is doing their part by educating shoppers and business owners about the impact retail fraud has on the local economy.

Last year, the MRA had several Organized Retail Theft initiatives signed into law with the intention of better tracking cases of retail fraud statewide. It led to the formation of an ORT task force under the office of the Attorney General. While it may not put a full stop to theft, she said it makes for a more vigilant community.

