Rain likely for the rest of Friday and what’s on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain is likely today as an unsettled stretch of weather begins. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on the weekend’s forecast and beyond. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk with a peek into what’s on Studio 10 and we preview what the News 10 team is working on for 90 minutes of local news starting with First at 5.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 28, 2023

Average High: 63º Average Low 41º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1914

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1874

Jackson Record High: 87º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1946

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.