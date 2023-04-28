Rain likely for the rest of Friday and what’s on Studio 10
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain is likely today as an unsettled stretch of weather begins. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details on the weekend’s forecast and beyond. Plus Nicole Buchmann joins the Now Desk with a peek into what’s on Studio 10 and we preview what the News 10 team is working on for 90 minutes of local news starting with First at 5.
- Rain is likely today as an unsettled stretch of weather begins
- Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire
- Lansing officer arraigned on organized retail fraud of sports cards
- Jackson County deputies attempt to stop teen twice before rollover, death of 15-year-old
- Eli’s Project hosts mental health awareness game at Okemos High School
- Man who stuffed 10-month-old into backpack gets life without parole
- Kicked off Medicaid: Millions at risk as states trim rolls
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 28, 2023
- Average High: 63º Average Low 41º
- Lansing Record High: 82° 1914
- Lansing Record Low: 20° 1874
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 24º 1946
