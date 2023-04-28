Potter Park Zoo hosts Arbor Day Event, educates visitors on native trees

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community partners and volunteers offered up a bunch of tree-related activities on Arbor Day at Potter Park Zoo.

Visitors learned about the animals that call trees home, how to identify different kinds of trees found in Michigan and why trees are so important in our daily lives.

“My hope is that everyone walks away knowing that native trees are very important and how important they are, how much life they support,” said Stephanie Pentiuk. “I’m hoping they learn a little bit about how to plant and care for these trees that are in our backyard every day.”

Potter Park Zoo gave away 500 trees and seed balls for local pollinators.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Mid-Michigan communities celebrate the importance of trees on Arbor Day
Arbor Day celebrates the importance of trees
Arbor Day celebrates the importance of trees
Arbor Day celebrates the importance of trees
Potter Park Zoo hosts Arbor Day Event, educates visitors on native trees
Potter Park Zoo hosts Arbor Day Event, educates visitors on native trees
Webberville FFA shares knowledge, love for farming with community
Webberville FFA shares knowledge, love for farming with community