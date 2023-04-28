Potter Park Zoo hosts Arbor Day Event, educates visitors on native trees

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Community partners and volunteers offered up a bunch of tree-related activities on Arbor Day at Potter Park Zoo.

Visitors learned about the animals that call trees home, how to identify different kinds of trees found in Michigan and why trees are so important in our daily lives.

“My hope is that everyone walks away knowing that native trees are very important and how important they are, how much life they support,” said Stephanie Pentiuk. “I’m hoping they learn a little bit about how to plant and care for these trees that are in our backyard every day.”

Potter Park Zoo gave away 500 trees and seed balls for local pollinators.

