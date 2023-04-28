In My View: High hopes for Okemos basketball player

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Among high school baseball players in the area this spring one stands out to me and he’s only a junior—Caleb Bonamer of Okemos committed to play at powerhouse Virginia last year as a sophomore.

If I was a division one coach in this state I’d try to talk him into staying in Michigan. College sports have plenty of ways players can change schools. Will name image and likeness money be available for Bonamer either from Virginia or any other school? Bonamer is a natural talent as an infielder, he also pitches, but he has power to hit the ball everywhere. Who knows how his career will play out but remember the name Caleb Bonamer of Okemos if you follow baseball because he might just be chosen next year in the major league baseball amateur draft

