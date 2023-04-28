MSU students showcase innovative creations at Design Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 1,000 Michigan State University students participated in “Design Day” Friday, showcasing their creations.

The event was free and open to the public, and one of the featured projects was a smart app for cooktop cooking. With precise technology, students were able to do things such as bake pancakes.

“They’re so excited, most of our students who are participating today are graduating this term so they’re excited to get to commencement next week and get out there to start their careers,” said Amanda Idema, assistant dean of undergraduate studies. “It’s great walking around the hallways today, just seeing how proud they are of their accomplishments and what they’ve been able to do.”

The MSU College of Engineering has approximately 6,000 undergraduate students and is one of the largest colleges on Michigan State University’s campus.

