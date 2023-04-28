MSU to introduce upgrades to campus security with new locks, cameras

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New security measures are being introduced on Michigan State University’s campus.

In a letter, interim president Dr. Teresa K. Woodruff laid out what the university is planning to implement and said they are focused on door locks, building access, camera coverage and required training.

In the letter, Woodruff said the school had ordered more than 1,600 new locks for classroom doors.

“These devices will allow anyone to secure classrooms while complying with building and fire codes and allowing first responders to enter the spaces in an emergency,” Woodruff wrote. “Teams from MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities plan to install locking mechanisms on 100 doors each week starting May 8 and will have approximately 1,200 doors completed this summer. The remainder of the locks will be installed during the fall semester.”

She added there will be a new electronic access control system for MSU.

The Department of Police and Public Safety will expand the number of security cameras on campus.

“In addition to the more than 2,000 cameras already in place, the department will continue to install cameras through the summer and into the fall semester,” Woodruff wrote. “The cameras will be placed in various academic and administrative buildings on campus, in parking ramps and on select green light phones.”

She wrote MSU Police is evaluating training modules that will be available online to students and staff. In-person training will also be available.

The way that the school issues its emergency alerts is also being evaluated. The new alerts aim to be easily readable and will be sent to all phones around the East Lansing campus, regardless of university affiliation, similar to Amber Alerts.

“In addition, exterior speakers will be used with an identifiable audible tone or voice commands. Testing will be conducted to determine the most effective method considering variables of outdoor elements,” Woodruff wrote. “The selected method of communicating via the exterior speakers will be accompanied by appropriate educational methods with our community. The use of interior video monitors and various forms of interior audio devices will also be phased into the alert system.”

Michigan State University has supportive resources available for staff and students. More information can be found here.

