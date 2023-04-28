Mid-Michigan celebrates Arbor Day

Owosso Arbor Day
Owosso Arbor Day(Owosso)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - April 28 marks Arbor Day, a day encouraging people to plant trees, and mid-Michigan is celebrating.

The East Lansing community gathered at the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden to plant trees in honor of the retired Director and Curator of the garden, Dr. Frank Telewski.

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing celebrated Arbor Day by providing a range of activities and information tables on what Arbor Day is about.

The zoo said Friday’s event is an opportunity to teach the community about planting trees and their impact on people’s lives.

Jackson is celebrating Arbor Day by planting two cherry trees in the Young People of Purpose (YPOP) garden.

The event is hosted by the City of Jackson Environmental Commission, YPOP and Grow Jackson.

Owosso is celebrating Arbor Day by partnering with Owosso Rotary Club and planting three trees at the Hugh Parker Soccer Fields.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant
McLaren accused of leaving patient medical records in decommissioned hospital

Latest News

Lansing building on fire
Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire
Rain is likely today as an unsettled stretch of weather begins. First Alert Meteorologist...
Rain likely for the rest of Friday and what’s on Studio 10
Holiday Vacations Charleston & Savannah: Coastal Charms
Holiday Vacations Charleston & Savannah: Coastal Charms
Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire
Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire