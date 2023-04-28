Mid-Michigan celebrates Arbor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - April 28 marks Arbor Day, a day encouraging people to plant trees, and mid-Michigan is celebrating.

The East Lansing community gathered at the W.J. Beal Botanical Garden to plant trees in honor of the retired Director and Curator of the garden, Dr. Frank Telewski.

Potter Park Zoo in Lansing celebrated Arbor Day by providing a range of activities and information tables on what Arbor Day is about.

The zoo said Friday’s event is an opportunity to teach the community about planting trees and their impact on people’s lives.

Jackson is celebrating Arbor Day by planting two cherry trees in the Young People of Purpose (YPOP) garden.

The event is hosted by the City of Jackson Environmental Commission, YPOP and Grow Jackson.

Owosso is celebrating Arbor Day by partnering with Owosso Rotary Club and planting three trees at the Hugh Parker Soccer Fields.

