Lansing police face officer shortage

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police departments are struggling to hire and keep new recruits.

It’s a problem not just in Lansing, but nationwide.

The Lansing police department has 190 police officers on staff out of a cap of 212.

They’re expecting to lose 15 more by the end of the calendar year.

Captain Matt Kreft said that it’s a combination of police departments not receiving applications from younger recruits.

A lot of retirements among veteran officers, and the recent scrutiny toward police across the country—It’s left the department trying to anticipate and hire officers. Before they lose any more.

“It’s kind of the perfect storm with, in general, reduced applications in the profession across the board, not just here in Lansing, but at the national level as you mentioned, so when you combine all that, you know, we have to think outside the box,” said Keft. “We have to kind of continue to find different ways to attract candidates to the profession into here at LPD.”

LPD spokesperson Jordan Gulkis said the department is boosting their recruiting efforts and are sponsoring 20 new recruits through the academy.

