Lansing officer arraigned on organized retail fraud of sports cards

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing police officer was arraigned Thursday for allegedly being involved in organized retail fraud.

Lansing police officer Gregory Tracy is accused of switching prices on sports card boxes for lesser-valued items and attempting to sell the higher-valued cards to others.

The alleged “price switching” retail fraud scheme happened between January 9, 2023, and April 3, 2023.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office, Tracy is believed to have defrauded Meijer of over $10,000.

Michigan State Police investigated a series of retail fraud allegations in March 2023 and discovered evidence of over 65 separate incidents across mid-Michigan. The investigation was handed over to Attorney General’s Retail Fraud Unit.

Lansing Police Department said Tracy was placed on administrative leave.

“Per LPD policy, Officer Greg Tracy has been placed on paid administrative leave,” said Jordan Gulkis, Public Information Director from the Lansing Police Department. “Our officers and any employee of the Lansing Police Department are held to the highest standards, and we expect their actions to represent the principles our department stands for. We will withhold any further comment while this matter is under investigation.”

Tracy was charged with one count of Retail Fraud First and one count of Organized Retail Fraud.

He was arraigned in the 54-B District Court in Ingham County.

He is set for a preliminary examination hearing on May 5 and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

