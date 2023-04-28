Lansing Fire Department responds to business fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Fire Department responded to a business on fire Friday.

Police and fire departments responded to 925 East Oakland Avenue on April 28 at around 12:00 p.m. for reports of a building on fire.

Oakland Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue is closed as crews battle the fire.

A News 10 employee is at the scene to learn more.

