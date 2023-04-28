Jackson County deputies attempt to stop teen twice before rollover, death of 15-year-old

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports one teen has died after an attempted traffic stop, pursuit and two crashes early Friday morning.

Sheriff Gary Schuette reports at 1:40 a.m., deputies saw a a newer model Jeep Wrangler speeding in the area of Page Avenue and Roberts in Blackman Township.

A traffic stop was attempted but the driver sped away northbound on Roberts Street from Page Avenue. The Jeep then crashed rolling over multiple times near the intersection of Roberts St. and E. Ganson St. landing on all four tires, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies followed the severely damaged Jeep Wrangler continued eastbound on E. Ganson Street, turned East on Michigan Avenue when a second crash occurred near the intersection of East Michigan Ave. and Dettman Rd., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies report calling for medical assistance for three occupants of the Jeep with injuries. Blackman Township Public Safety (BTPS) officers and Jackson Community Ambulance (JCA) responded.

Deputies reports finding two additional occupants following a 911 call reporting victims from the first crash were ejected.

In total five occupants of the Jeep Wrangler had at one point been in the vehicle and ranged in age from 15-17 years old.

All five Jackson County occupants were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for medical treatment. A 15-year-old male died as a result of being ejected during the first accident and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A second 15-year-old male was treated at Henry Ford Allegiance Health and taken by helicopter to Mott’s Hospital in Ann Arbor and is listed in critical condition.

The remaining three occupants are being treated at Henry Ford Allegiance Health.

According to the sheriff’s office the driver a 15-year-old male has been identified and alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

This crash is being investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

