‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service

From delivering babies to fighting fires, Deputy Fire Chief David Wooden has seen it all.
By Chloe Porfirio
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Deputy Fire Chief David Wooden is retiring after spending 46 years with the Jackson Fire Department.

For Wooden, it has been a good ride that began in a big red truck back in 1977. He has been Deputy Fire Chief since 2011 and has helped deliver eight babies in his career. Despite the ups and downs of the job, Wooden never got badly burnt, something he is thankful for.

His colleagues have nothing but good things to say about him, with Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzales called him “a genuinely good guy to work for,” and Fire Fighter Casey Pollins said he’s “definitely like a father figure.”

After more than four decades of service, Wooden is bidding farewell to his fire department family. It’s one of his greatest accomplishments, but he knows it has come at a cost to his family, especially his wife Linda, who has put up with a lot over the years.

Following his retirement, Wooden is looking forward to spending more time with his family, catching up with his grandkids, and teaching them to fish. He also plans to get back to woodworking, one of his favorite hobbies.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud suspect
Lansing Township police search for retail fraud subject
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lansing police investigate suspected armed robbery at Walgreens
Lt. Ted Harrison
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of County Patrol lieutenant
16-year-old shot on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service
‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service
MSU students showcase innovative creations at Design Day
MSU students showcase innovative creations at Design Day
MSU students showcase innovative creations at Design Day
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism