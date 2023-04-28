‘It’s been a good ride’ - Jackson’s Deputy Fire Chief retires after 46 years of service

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Deputy Fire Chief David Wooden is retiring after spending 46 years with the Jackson Fire Department.

For Wooden, it has been a good ride that began in a big red truck back in 1977. He has been Deputy Fire Chief since 2011 and has helped deliver eight babies in his career. Despite the ups and downs of the job, Wooden never got badly burnt, something he is thankful for.

His colleagues have nothing but good things to say about him, with Assistant Fire Chief Tim Gonzales called him “a genuinely good guy to work for,” and Fire Fighter Casey Pollins said he’s “definitely like a father figure.”

After more than four decades of service, Wooden is bidding farewell to his fire department family. It’s one of his greatest accomplishments, but he knows it has come at a cost to his family, especially his wife Linda, who has put up with a lot over the years.

Following his retirement, Wooden is looking forward to spending more time with his family, catching up with his grandkids, and teaching them to fish. He also plans to get back to woodworking, one of his favorite hobbies.

